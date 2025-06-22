Cody Rhodes pinned at Fanatics Fest; WWE World Championship is stolen

Cody Rhodes was present at Fanatics Fest earlier today, and shockingly, whilst he was making his entrance, he was knocked to the ground by actor Kevin Hart.

Hart initially hugged Rhodes but refused to break the hold and took him to the ground. At that moment, IShowSpeed, dressed as a referee, appeared at the top of the ramp and counted the pinfall before handing Hart a replica of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rhodes was left on the ground, confused by what had happened at the event, but interestingly, Hart ran away with the replica WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a title that Rhodes has never held but is currently in the hands of Gunther.

Gunther is in Italy at present and wasn't at the Fanatics Fest event since he is preparing for a huge match against Goldberg with his title on the line next month. Of course, this was only a replica belt, but it's one that Hart will perhaps keep in his possession to remind him that he has pinned a former world champion.

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes has a huge match against Jey Uso tomorrow night on RAW, so this wasn't the best way for him to prepare. He could become King of the Ring next weekend at Night of Champions if he is able to get past Uso and his longtime friend Randy Orton.

Rhodes is already a former Undisputed WWE Champion and the current holder of the men's Crown Jewel ring. He has never won King of the Ring, so it would be a massive achievement for him, as it would be for all three men left in the tournament.

Uso recently lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther and is yet to be handed a rematch, so it seems that he is pushing for this win to get him back on track.

