Cody Rhodes playing part in potential Roman Reigns vs The Rock match at WWE WrestleMania 40 is possible, says veteran

A wrestling veteran claimed Cody Rhodes could interfere in the potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The veteran in question is Jim Cornette. The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to guarantee himself a World Title shot at WrestleMania 40. Although he expressed interest in going after Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he revealed that he would not do so at this year's Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, he seemingly stepped aside for The Rock to confront his cousin. The decision was met with backlash from fans. The Brahma Bull is now rumored to face The Tribal Chief at The Showcase of Immortals.

On his The Experience podcast, Cornette suggested that The Rock and Reigns battle for Tribal Chief status in a non-title match at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, he stated that Rhodes should interfere to prevent The Bloodline from helping Reigns.

"If Roman and Rock, this match I can't see being for the title, wouldn't be for the title. I wouldn't have it in the title if I was doing, if I was in this position and I was gonna get out of it. I would have The Rock versus Roman Reigns as the main event of night two of the biggest WrestleMania of all time and get all that publicity and all the Peacocks and all that stuff and Netflix would just be just tickling themselves on their taints and all that," he said.

The veteran added:

"But Cody Rhodes is the one that stops all of the interference from any member of The Bloodline personally on the spot so that The Rock in a non-title match for 'The Tribal Chief' position defeats Roman Reigns because of Cody making the playing field even when Rock was about to suffer the same fate as everybody else has." [From 04:17 to 05:17]

Could The Rock vs Roman Reigns be a non-title match at WWE WrestleMania?

The main events of this year's Show of Shows are set to be made official tomorrow during the WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference. The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to have a face-to-face confrontation at the event.

Despite Jim Cornette's suggestion, reports suggest that the potential match between The Rock and his cousin would be an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match due to previous comments from Paul Heyman and Reigns claiming there is no Tribal Chief without the championship.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to reveal his WrestleMania plans at the press conference. While it seems like he is heading towards challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, some fans are still hoping for a swerve that would see him turn back to challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

