Cody Rhodes poses with Trick Williams backstage at WWE NXT

Cody Rhodes took a trip from the main roster to WWE NXT as a huge surprise to the fans and came face to face with its top champion, Trick Williams. The Undisputed WWE Champion also made a massive announcement regarding the NXT Title tonight.

The American Nightmare is clearly relishing his reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion and is ready to face his opponent, AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Rhodes was addressing the upcoming "I Quit" match-up against The Phenomenal One when he was confronted by Trick Williams himself.

Williams came into the ring and asked Rhodes for some advice regarding how to deal with having a target on your back since both of them are currently top champions in their respective brands. The current Undisputed WWE Champion would offer him some advice and then soon proceeded to drop a bombshell about a 25-man battle royal next week on WWE NXT for the chance to become the #1 contender for Williams' NXT Championship. He also hinted at possible surprise participants.

Trick went on to ask Cody Rhodes if he would come to the cookout since the 4th of July was around the corner, which was met with a resounding yes. Both champions would then embrace each other, with Trick Williams going on to post himself posing beside The American Nightmare himself.

"Cookout finna be lit," Trick Williams wrote.

Cody Rhodes returned with his "Undashing" mask after 12 years and gifted it to a WWE star

Cody Rhodes has had a reasonably long tenure in his career as a professional wrestler in the WWE and has gone through several character changes. The Undisputed WWE Champion was once known as the "Undashing One" in his first stint with the company but dropped the character after Randy Orton destroyed his mask in 2011 during a Street Fight match.

Rhodes would wear a transparent signature mask to accompany his bizarre look as a troubled man protecting his face, disgusted with ugliness. Now, after almost 12 years since he dropped the gimmick, The American Nightmare brought the mask back on the recent episode of WWE NXT.

Cody Rhodes was involved in a backstage segment with Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx, where he was shown holding a brown paper bag. He would then open the paper bag to bring out the same 'Undashing' mask and hand it out as a gift to Jacy.

The former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was quite shocked at the gesture but wholeheartedly accepted the gift. Jacy Jayne has currently been wearing a nose guard since the beginning of the month after sustaining an injury. She would then wear the "Undashing" mask in her main event segment with Roxanne Perez later in the night.

