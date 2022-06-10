'He's going to remain a star for the rest of his life' - Gerald Brisco praises Cody Rhodes, talks similarities with Dusty Rhodes (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is arguably the most popular babyface in all of WWE. Not only is he carrying on in his father Dusty Rhodes' footsteps, but he is also carving a path of his own in the history books as well.

Gerald Brisco, who was great friends with The American Dream, pointed out the similarities between father and son. According to the living legend, what connects both men is their sharp minds for the business.

"I think he's developed himself to one of the best in the world but I don't think there's any comparison to The American Dream. Completely different styles, completely different bod, completely different mindsets. They both have one thing in common. They're both very bright businessmen when it comes to the sport of sports entertainment. He's going to remain a star for the rest of his life". (2.03-2.34)

Why Gerald Brisco's assessment of Cody Rhodes may absolutely be on point

Cody Rhodes was stuck mid-card in WWE as Stardust once upon a time. As he parted ways with the company, the man carved his path outside the company and became one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling.

Upon returning to WWE, he is arguably the biggest babyface of the promotion. Many have said that aside from Dwayne Johnson, Rhodes is the only man who's been booked strongly enough to dethrone Roman Reigns.

This is something he even outlined upon his return. He aims to win the big gold belt and make his father proud.

