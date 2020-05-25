The new AEW TNT Champion!

All Elite Wrestling presented the second edition of their marquee event Double or Nothing this past weekend. Featuring some amazing matches and moments, the pay-per-view was considered to be a successful one for the company. One of the biggest moments of the night saw Cody Rhodes become the inaugural AEW TNT Champion.

After a hard-fought battle with Lance Archer, Cody Rhodes was able to defeat the "Murderhawk Monster" and win the title. After the match, Mike Tyson presented Cody Rhodes with the new TNT Championship, albeit an unfinished version of the title due to the current global pandemic.

Social Media was immediately filled with negative comments on the title's design but during the online scrum after AEW Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes praised the unfinished design - calling it the "coolest damn thing" that he's ever seen. He was incredibly happy to be handed the TNT title by Mike Tyson!

"We might have the new TNT Title as soon as the next Dynamite, but man, I don’t know if I want it because this is the one I got handed. I’m sorry I’m very somewhat emotional this evening, but this is the one I got handed and I think it’s the coolest damn thing I’ve ever seen.”

AEW had a tournament to crown a champion for their new title which saw Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer reach the finals to battle it out for the belt. It was soon announced that Mike Tyson would be present at the ringside during the finals at AEW Double or Nothing and award the AEW TNT Championship to the winner.

The match also saw two WWE Hall of Famer being involved as Cody Rhodes had Arn Anderson on his corner, while Jake "The Snake" Roberts was backing up Lance Archer. While many believed that Archer would walk out with the title, considering the way he has been booked so far, it was Cody who, to the shock of many, defeated him.

But the TNT title that was presented after the match was the biggest talking point as the fans completely disapproved of the unfinished design of the title, with many even comparing it with RAW's Tag Team title design. AEW has since announced that they might have the finished version of the TNT title by next Wednesday's Dynamite. Fans are surely looking forward to what the final title will look like!