Cody Rhodes promised to change AEW Star's life while working together in WWE

In recent years, Cody Rhodes has become one of the most influential stars in pro wrestling. A close ally of his, QT Marshall, has been recapping how he met the WWE Superstar.

Before Rhodes and Marshall worked very closely together in AEW, Cody took a young QT under his wing more than a decade ago in WWE when the two performers were trying to make names for themselves in the wrestling business.

Recently, Marshall was asked by a fan on social media how he and Cody became such close friends, with the AEW star stating it was during Rhodes' WWE storyline when he would put brown paper bags over 'ugly' fans' faces.

"Extreme Rules 2011. He told me if I put these bags on the ugly people, he’d change my life. Thanks Cody!"

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE after returning to the company at WrestleMania 38 this past April. However, despite both he and QT now working for rival companies, they remain best friends.

QT Marshall praised Cody Rhodes most recent WWE match

This past June, The American Nightmare battled through the pain as he faced off against Seth Rollins inside Hell In A Cell while working with a legitimate torn pectoral injury.

After displaying tremendous heart, AEW's QT Marshall took to Twitter as he praised Rhodes' valiant effort against Rollins.

"I don’t give a sh*t what company he works for, to go out there and have that match, with that injury…that was inspiring. Proud of my friend!"

Following on from his injury, The American Nightmare is currently on the shelf, with a return date still very much in the air, however, many, including Cody, are hopeful he will be back for WrestleMania 39 in April 2023.

When do you think Cody Rhodes will make his WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

