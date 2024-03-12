Cody Rhodes reacts to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins wearing only WWE title belts in NSFW photo

Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and many others were stunned when they noticed Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' NSFW picture in Lynch's autobiography.

Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl chronicles Lynch's journey to superstardom as a WWE Superstar. She has been promoting the book for quite some time now on her social media handles.

On a recent edition of UpUpDownDown, several WWE Superstars were spotted having a blast after noticing something in Lynch's book. Becky Lynch couldn't control her laughter over the reveal and said, "You knew it had to exist!" The picture in question shows Lynch and Seth Rollins wearing nothing but a bunch of WWE title belts. You can check out the picture HERE.

Xavier Woods had a hearty laugh over the picture, while Cody reacted with stunned silence. Bianca Belair had an epic reaction to the picture: "What the...?"

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were unstoppable in 2019

Lynch and Rollins got engaged in 2019. The real-life couple had an incredible 2019 and won their respective divisions' Royal Rumble matches that year. While Lynch won the main event of WrestleMania 35, Rollins slayed The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, in the show's opening match.

Lynch and Rollins were later paired up as an on-screen couple on WWE RAW. They picked up wins over Maria and Mike Kanellis, Zelina Vega and Andrade, and Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. WWE discontinued this short-lived alliance after Extreme Rules 2019, where Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to defeat Seth Rollins for the Universal title.

Becky boasts a massive fan following, and her book is getting rave reviews from her fans. She has had an extraordinary journey towards becoming one of WWE's biggest stars, and her book is a must-read for her ardent fans.

