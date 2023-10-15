Cody Rhodes reacts to emotional fan interaction on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes shared an emotional moment with a fan, and their interaction has gone viral on Twitter.

As always, Rhodes gave his weight belt to a fan in the front row last night on SmackDown. The child was over the moon about his meeting with the RAW Superstar and started crying. The American Nightmare even embraced him while the fan was in awe of what just happened.

Rhodes reposted the video of the abovementioned interaction on his Twitter account and captioned it with a heart emoticon. This wasn't the first time The American Nightmare has gone out of his way to make the day of a young fan or two. Being one of the faces of WWE, the 38-year-old has several supporters who look up to him, and he is doing his best to be a suitable role model.

SmackDown also featured another special moment for Cody Rhodes

After grabbing the victory over Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were making their way to the back when Roman Reigns' music hit. For the first time in almost half a year, Reigns and Rhodes came face to face. Meanwhile, the newly appointed general manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis, came out to ensure a fight didn't erupt between the two sides.

After winning the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Winning the WWE Title was one of the main reasons Rhodes re-signed with the company. However, the RAW Superstar came up short at The Grandest Stage of Them All after multiple interferences by The Bloodline led to Reigns retaining his gold.

It seems Cody Rhodes might be back on track to finish his story. He is currently closely involved with The Bloodline, and after his latest confrontation with Reigns, they could be on a collision course. Fans believe the two top stars will lock horns again at WrestleMania 40. However, The Tribal Chief currently has his hands full with LA Knight.

Do you think Rhodes will be the one to dethrone Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.