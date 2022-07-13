Cody Rhodes reacts to being nominated for an ESPY Award

Cody Rhodes recently reacted to being nominated for an ESPY Award.

The American Nightmare returned to WWE at this year's WrestleMania and immediately entered a feud with Seth Rollins. Their program ended at the Hell In A Cell premium live event, where Cody gave a gutsy performance in the titular structure with a torn pectoral tendon.

ESPN's ESPY Awards aim to honor some of the best athletes, teams, and moments in sports every year. The 'WWE Moment of the Year' category was added in 2019, with Roman Reigns winning the inaugural award.

This year's nominees for the award are -

The Undertaker inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania

Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship

Rhodes recently took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans and acknowledge how unlikely his WWE return was just a few months back, writing:

"Truly a moment I couldn’t envision and a door I thought would never be open again. A gigantic gamble and I went all in, wrestling fans returning that energy and seeing so many people vote for this moment fills my heart up. Damn I love it! Let’s win an ESPY"

Cody Rhodes aims to be the third ESPY winner for WWE Moment of the Year

The ESPY Award for WWE Moment of the Year has some stiff competition this year. Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 is up against The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction, Big E's Money In The Bank cash-in on Bobby Lashley, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's 'Mania antics.

As stated above, the category was created in 2019 and first won by Roman Reigns' announcement that his cancer was in remission.

The award ceremony was scaled back and the WWE category was cut in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, the award was won by Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks' match in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One.

The award ceremony is a big event for WWE as it is conducted by ESPN, one of the largest sports networks in the US. While the honor might not be wrestling-related, being awarded for betting on himself would definitely feel good for Cody Rhodes.

