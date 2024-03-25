Cody Rhodes responds to Rhea Ripley giving a stinkface to Nia Jax

Cody Rhodes has shared his reaction to Rhea Ripley's now-viral stinkface on Nia Jax at a recent WWE Live event.

At a live event in Springfield, Mami took things too far when she hit the iconic stinkface move on Nia Jax. The two stars were involved in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Title, with Shayna Baszler being the third participant.

At last night's WWE Live event in Rockford, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes put down The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. After the victory, The Visionary took the mic and cut a lengthy promo, taking a massive shot at The Rock. Rollins then handed the mic to Rhodes, who acknowledged Rhea Ripley's stinkface on Nia Jax. Here's what he said:

"World Heavyweight Champion's out here saying curse words. Last night, Rhea Ripley had her whole butt out. I feel like you guys have figured it out - WWE Live events are the coolest thing going." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes seem more than ready for WrestleMania XL

The biggest tag team match of all time is mere days away. On Night One of WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes and Rollins will take on The Rock and Roman Reigns. The two babyfaces have been preparing for the high-profile bout by taking on The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at recent live events. Interestingly, Rhodes and Rollins have not lost a match to the Samoan faction.

It remains to be seen if the two superstars manage to carry the momentum to The Show of Shows and beat The Bloodline on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The victory would mean a lot to Rhodes, as he won't have to worry about The Bloodline interfering in the main event of Night Two.

