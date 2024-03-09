Cody Rhodes reacts to slapping The Rock on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has broken his silence after slapping The Rock on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline's The Rock and Roman Reigns confronted Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the final segment of the episode. The segment almost came to a chaotic end as Rhodes slapped The Rock in a fit of rage.

Cody Rhodes has now shared a tweet reacting to him slapping The Rock during the final moments of SmackDown. He tagged WWE in the post and shared a screengrab of the epic moment.

The Rock crossed a line tonight on SmackDown when he attacked Rhodes' family. He claimed that Cody's birth was a mistake and the latter couldn't take it anymore. He slapped The Rock and fans seemed quite thrilled with the same, judging by their reaction.

The biggest tag team match in WWE history is now official. The Rock will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Rhodes and Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

Rhodes and Rollins, former rivals, have formed an unlikely alliance to put The Bloodline down. It remains to be seen if they have it in them to defeat The Bloodline at The Show of Shows.

