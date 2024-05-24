Cody Rhodes reacts to WWE name worrying about Michael Cole being "armed" the whole weekend in Saudi Arabia

A WWE name has talked about being worried about Michael Cole being armed for the whole weekend, and Cody Rhodes has now reacted. The star reacted after Logan Paul decided to make a dangerous declaration ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring event.

Corey Graves was left worried after Logan Paul, during an on-stage interview with Michael Cole, declared that he'd be winning his match against Cody Rhodes without any cheating. He even took out the brass knuckles he's so often used to cheat and win his matches and handed them to Cole. He said that he'd be going after the title and defeating Cody Rhodes to win it and didn't need it.

"not sure how I feel about @MichaelCole walking around armed all weekend"

Michael Cole could have the knuckles instead, which would ensure that he didn't cheat. Why he can't use another pair is not sure at this time.

Rhodes reacted to Graves' worries, and it looked like he was also considering the matter. He sent the "eyes" emoji, indicating that he was looking at the whole affair.

On the one hand, there seemed to be sympathy with Graves and the fact that Michael Cole would be "armed," but it was obvious that he was also paying attention to the situation, thanks to Logan Paul.

If Paul does indeed wrestle the match without any outside interference, it might ensure that Cody Rhodes will have a better chance of coming out of the match still holding on to his WWE Championship.

Logan Paul could be a double-champion after this weekend in WWE but not Cody Rhodes

Rhodes expected that both his title and the United States title would be up for grabs this weekend, but Logan Paul pulled a fast one on him.

Instead, it was only the WWE title that was up for grabs and not the US title as well.

Now, it remains to be seen if The American Nightmare retains it or if Logan Paul will leave the Premium Live Event this weekend as the double champion.