Cody Rhodes has "real animosity" with former WWE Champion, says backstage personality

A backstage WWE personality has opened up about how Cody Rhodes had a "real animosity" with a popular megastar. Sam Roberts stated that the tensions between Cody and The Rock could result in the two going to war at WrestleMania 41.

The Final Boss did it all he could to ensure The American Nightmare didn't win the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 40 but in vain. While a dream singles match between the two was teased on RAW after 'Mania, The Rock has since returned to Hollywood to work on his movie projects. As such, there's little clarity as to when a clash between the two performers would take shape.

On a recent edition of his Notsam podcast, Sam Roberts spoke about how Cody was merely biding time by facing the likes of AJ Styles and Logan Paul, waiting for The Rock to return after wrapping up his other assignments.

"Cody has mentioned that The Rock gave him a gift. Cody mentioned that The Final Boss or The Rock had returned a gift that he had given to him. But that answer was never given. In the meantime, we have to move on to something else. We have to go do Logan Paul, AJ Styles, or whatever it is. But, let's not forget while we are listening to this podcast. Let's not forget while we are talking to our friends. Let's not forget while we are reading wrestling Twitter."

The WWE personality thinks a feud between the two sells itself due to the "real animosity" between them.

"There's tension between Cody and The Rock. And, that tension is something we should try and see come to a head. So by the time we get to January, February, March, and The Rock and Cody Rhodes are face-to-face, we know there's real animosity here and that is something I'm absolutely looking forward to," said Sam Roberts. (26:36 - 27:30)

Sam Roberts thinks Cody Rhodes and The Rock could happen at WrestleMania 41

Elsewhere in the podcast, Roberts explained that fans may not get to watch a match between Cody Rhodes and The Rock as soon as at SummerSlam 2024. He believes the promotion might be considering having the showdown take place at WrestleMania 41, as it deserves the biggest platform possible.

"I think we may be being breadcrumbed by all parties involved to keep that Cody Rhodes vs. Rock match in our heads. I don't think we are getting Cody vs. The Rock at SummerSlam. I think what the parties involved would like to happen might be Cody vs. Rock at WrestleMania. And in order for that to be as big as possible, let's just continuously, every few months, drop something little the way the night after WrestleMania when Rock said goodbye, but he's coming back and he's coming for you," said Roberts. (25:53 - 26:35)

Cody Rhodes' most recent title defense came at King and Queen of the Ring 2024, where he bested United States Champion Logan Paul in a show-stealing match.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit the Notsam podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

