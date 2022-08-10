Cody Rhodes recalls his match against a 10-time champion during his days as a Bullet Club member

Cody Rhodes recalled his match against Kota Ibushi from their days together in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The two men crossed paths back at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

Ibushi, a 10-time champion in NJPW, played a vital role in Rhodes' iconic Bullet Club Civil War storyline against former leader Kenny Omega during their time together in NJPW and Ring of Honor.

Taking to Twitter, The American Nightmare claimed that his showdown against Ibushi was quite short but still remains one of his favorite encounters of all time.

"Short match but one of my favorite encounters/opponents" wrote Rhodes

A few years ago, the Bullet Club's Civil War storyline was one of the hottest in professional wrestling. Rhodes, along with Hangman Adam Page and a few other members of the group, betrayed Omega, who eventually reunited with Kota Ibushi to reform The Golden Lovers.

The Civil War storyline finally saw The Elite break away from the Bullet Club to become a faction of its own.

How did fans react to Cody Rhodes' tweet after he recalled his match against Kota Ibushi?

In reaction to Cody Rhodes' tweet, fans recalled watching his encounter with Kota Ibushi a few years ago.

Some fans even suggested that WWE could do a potential crossover show, whereas one fan asked Rhodes to try his best and bring Ibushi over to the company.

A fan even questioned Rhodes for inserting himself into Ibushi and Omega's singles match and making it a Triple Threat Match at King of Pro Wrestling 2018.

Coincidentally, all three men that were involved in the Triple Threat Match at KOPW 2018 are currently injured. Rhodes was sidelined due to a torn pectoral muscle and last competed in a WWE ring at Hell in a Cell 2022.

Meanwhile, Ibushi's last match in NJPW was in October 2021, when he lost to Kazuchika Okada in the G1 Climax after the referee was forced to throw up the 'X' sign.

Over in AEW, Omega is currently recovering from multiple injury issues after losing to Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear 2021.

