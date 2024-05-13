Cody Rhodes receives a heartwarming message from Bayley

Cody Rhodes recently received a heartwarming message from Bayley on social media. Rhodes and Bayley were both in action at WWE's recent live events.

At WrestleMania XL, Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship, dethroning Roman Reigns and ending his historic reign as champion. Meanwhile, Bayley won the WWE Women's Championship against IYO SKY.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bayley sent a message to Rhodes and revealed a throwback story shared by The American Nightmare.

"@americannightmarecody said when he was 8, he fell down the stairs in this building. Tonight, he walked in as champion and main evented," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

Cody Rhodes discussed his issues with R-Truth

Cody Rhodes opened up about his history with WWE veteran, R-Truth. Rhodes' recalled his previous losses to Truth, while he played the role of Stardust.

Speaking with Fightful, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion claimed he might've lost 42 times to Truth. He said:

"Lowest rated superstar in WWE 2k24? R-Truth," Cody Rhodes said. "I think Stardust lost 42 different times to R-Truth. Sometimes, the matches were less than two minutes. So when people say finishing the story, part of finishing that story is beating R-Truth. Right now, I can’t touch him. Everyone loves R-Truth. He’s the man and I have to be, 'Oh, great, R-Truth!' But if you see R-Truth come in the Rumble and me just double leg him and take him down, you’ll know why. Deep history."

Truth is the reigning World Tag Team Champion, alongside The Miz. At WrestleMania XL, the duo collectively known as Awesome Truth won the RAW Tag Team Championships. The titles were later replaced by the newly introduced World Tag Team Championships.

Meanwhile, Rhodes is on the back of a successful title defense against AJ Styles, whom he defeated in the main event of Backlash: France. His next title match is against Logan Paul, whom The American Nightmare will face at the King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event.

