Cody Rhodes receives special gift from Triple H and team backstage after winning the Universal Championship

Cody Rhodes has finally finished his story at WrestleMania XL. He pinned Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two of the Show of Shows to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In addition to the title, he received a special gift from Triple H when he got backstage.

The American Nightmare headlined both nights of WrestleMania. He and Seth Rollins came up short on the first night in a tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns. On Night Two, Rhodes prevailed as he beat The Tribal Chief, ending his 1316-day reign as champion.

In the post-show press conference, Cody Rhodes spoke about what it meant to finally win the title. He also spoke about a special gift he received from Triple H, Nick Khan, and Bruce Prichard when he reached backstage. He showed off a watch that his father, Dusty Rhodes, had pawned off so that he could go to acting school.

The American Nightmare came off as grateful for the opportunity the WWE had given him. The WWE Universe can expect him to be a fighting champion heading into the new era of WWE.

