Cody Rhodes' recent promo has veteran suspecting a former WWE name's return (Exclusive)

According to a veteran, Cody Rhodes's segment on WWE RAW this week could potentially hint at another returning name.

The American Nightmare had quite an emotional segment, talking about his father, Dusty Rhodes. He mentioned how he would give the world title to his mother if he won at WrestleMania. With Cody's persuasive promo skills, it turned out to be quite an emotional affair. He also mentioned his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and thanked her.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that the mention of Brandi Rhodes could indicate a bigger role for her in WWE.

"Well he mentioned his mother Michelle, who I have known forever since they got married, and he also mentioned his beautiful wife Brandi as well. So I thought maybe you know, there is rumors, of course, all the time about Brandi coming back into the fold, so to say. But I think the interview was so well done. It was so touching because when he was talking about not being able to give the belt to his father if this happened, and he wanted to hand it to his mother, Michelle, the emotions spilled out. Of course, it was worked, but it was what he did was so emotionally beautiful. I loved it." [4:29 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long explained why Cody Rhodes' promo was so impactful

According to Teddy Long, Cody's skills on the mic come from the authenticity of his emotions.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer stated:

"I think you just need to be yourself. Quit trying to be a character, okay? I was never a character. I was me. What I did in the ring, I did it when you saw me in public too, I was the same guy. With Cody Rhodes, the reason that was so real and emotional because that's exactly what it was. It was real. Because I believe if his father was living today, and if he did win that title, that's exactly what he would have did [sic]. He went and he took it to him for real." [5:36 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how Cody Rhodes's match at WrestleMania pans out.

