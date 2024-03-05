Cody Rhodes references AEW star on RAW this week

Cody Rhodes opened the show on RAW this week to respond to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's WrestleMania 40 challenge. He subtly referenced an AEW star, which didn't go unnoticed.

It seems like Cody Rhodes still appreciates his time in AEW. As you may know, during AEW Revolution 2024, WWE Hall of Famer Sting had the final match of his illustrious career, bidding farewell to professional wrestling after four decades.

On RAW this week, Cody Rhodes said there was one distraction that "STINGS" a bit, referencing the now-retired AEW star. The distraction he was referring to was none other than The Rock.

The segment wouldn't confirm the WrestleMania 40 tag team match that The Rock pitched, but the duo of Cody and Seth Rollins said that they would be on SmackDown this week.

Sting was praised for his run in AEW, a company Cody had a massive role in building. Interestingly, his last match before signing with AEW was against Cody's possible WrestleMania 40 partner Seth Rollins.

Cody hit back at The Rock, especially for his comments on his dog. Rollins, for his part, coined the name "Diarrhea Dwayne".

