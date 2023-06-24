Cody Rhodes refers to promotion he worked at after leaving WWE heading into Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has come a long way from leaving World Wrestling Entertainment seven years ago and returning to making a name for himself across various wrestling promotions.

After getting released from WWE, The American Nightmare has progressed to establish himself as undoubtedly the most desirable wrestler on the Independent Circuit. He began with promotions such as Evolve Wrestling, GFW, PWG, and WCPW.

Recently, the 37-year-old star referred to WCPW. It is a British independent wrestling promotion founded in 2016 by the members of WhatCulture Professional Wrestling (renamed to Defiant Wrestling).

During his time in Defiant Wrestling, Rhodes held the WCPW Internet Championship. He also had a rivalry with current WWE Superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre in the British wrestling promotion.

Ahead of heading into the 2023 Money in the Bank scheduled in O2 Arena, London, England, a wrestling fan asked Cody Rhodes' status for the WWE live event in Sheffield on June 29th.

The American Nightmare jokingly mentioned he was trying to find his boots from the WCPW promotion but then realized he threw them in the crowd.

"I'll be there - was trying to find my WCPW boots but I think I threw them out to a fan in the crowd," Rhodes wrote.

Cody Rhodes is set to face Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank

Rhodes has been on an emotional quest to preserve his family lineage since he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. In contrast, Mysterio has taken the unorthodox approach, continually bashing his surname and his father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

After several weeks of The Judgment Day failed recruiting Rhodes, he and Dominik confronted on an episode of Miz TV. Sparks erupted when they traded savage insults, leading to The American Nightmare getting slapped by Dom Dom in the face.

On Saturday, July 1, The Judgment Day member will face Cody Rhodes live at Money in the Bank in London, England.

Who will emerge victorious between Rhodes and Dom Dom? Sound off in the comments section below.

