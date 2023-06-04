Cody Rhodes reportedly set for a special segment on Monday Night RAW with former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is advertised for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week's episode of RAW will emanate from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have one victory over each other in a feud that started the night after WrestleMania 39.

Cody has a fortuitous win over The Beast at Backlash in Puerto Rico, while Lesnar got retribution at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia when The American Nightmare passed out after excruciating pain from the Kimura Lock on his broken arm.

In a video snippet promoting the episode, WWE confirmed that Cody Rhodes would be appearing on RAW this week. The American Nightmare is slated to be the special guest on an episode of The Miz TV. Rhodes is expected to talk about Brock Lesnar with The Miz, which will further their story.

Last week on the red brand, Rhodes delivered an emotionally charged promo where he issued an open challenge to Lesnar for another match. Cody claimed that Lesnar was afraid of him and so refused to show up on the show.

Cody Rhodes faced The Miz this week

This week SmackDown went off the air after Roman Reigns' 1000-day title reign celebration.

However, Cody Rhodes came out for a dark match after the show. The American Nightmare faced off against The Miz. Cody was still seen wearing a brace on his broken arm.

During the match, The A-Lister tried to slam Rhodes with a steel chair, but the ref took away the foreign object. Cody then hit a Cody Cutter, followed by the Cross Rhodes for the three count. In the aftermath of the encounter, The American Nightmare stopped to pose with fans for photographs.

The Miz is still yet to win a single encounter this year and has been on a serious losing streak, with his last win coming back in December 2022.

This past Monday Night, the must-see superstar was in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Ricochet. However, he could come up with the win once again and missed out on a coveted spot in the ladder match.

