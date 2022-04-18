"Early retirement for me" - Cody Rhodes responds to challenge from NXT Superstar 

Cody Rhodes has been challenged by a member of the NXT 2.0 roster.

This weekend on social media, Diamond Mine leader Roderick Strong tweeted out a photo of him doing one of his many backbreakers and tagged The American Nightmare.

Rhodes responded to the supposed challenge on Twitter this afternoon, reminding everyone that Strong is the only person he wasn't able to compete against from the list he created in 2016.

However, The American Nightmare didn't sound too keen on the idea of taking one of Strong's backbreakers, tweeting out:

"I'm game - only wrestler on the fabled list I didn't get around to fighting *pen emoji* (But if that backbreaker happens, early retirement for me *crying laughing face emoji*)," Cody Rhodes tweeted in response to Roderick Strong.

Will Cody Rhodes be able to complete his list from 2016?

For those not familiar with Rhodes' infamous list, following his WWE departure in 2016, The American Nightmare created a list of everything he wanted to do and accomplish once he was free and clear of his WWE 90-day non-compete clause.

In a surprise to many, Rhodes was able to check off everything on that list except for the last name, NXT 2.0 Superstar and leader of the Diamond Mine, Roderick Strong.

Other names on Cody's list include Kurt Angle (who he would wrestle three times, winning their final encounter in a cage match), NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata (who he faced in a tag match alongside Hangman Page), and of course, fellow AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks.

With both Rhodes and Strong now under the WWE umbrella, The American Nightmare finally has the opportunity to complete the list he started six years ago. But whether that bout happens on WWE RAW or NXT 2.0 remains to be seen.

Are you excited about a potential matchup between Cody Rhodes and Roderick Strong? Would it take place on WWE RAW? Or perhaps NXT 2.0? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

