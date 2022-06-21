Cody Rhodes responds to fan about how he made it through match at WWE Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes recently underwent surgery for a torn pectoral tendon and is expected to be out of action for up to nine months.

He left a strong impression on the fans when he revealed the severity of the injury before his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. The bruising was so wince-inducing on camera that some even thought it was faked for dramatic purposes.

One fan was blown away by Cody's performance upon rewatching it and wondered how he was able to get through the match. "The American Nightmare" responded to the fan's question by admitting that his own mother didn't believe that the injury was real:

"My mom thought it was make-up until B called her and gave her the news".

What to expect when Cody Rhodes returns

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and has already established himself as one of the most important superstars on the roster. He very quickly became the face of RAW in a large portion of WWE's advertisements. He was also a favorite to win this year's Money in the Bank before his injury.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that Cody could be treated like WWE Hall of Famer Triple H upon his return.

In January 2002, Triple H returned after being sidelined for eight months with a torn quad. WWE's production team filmed The Game's surgery and recovery, and have now reportedly done the same for Rhodes. According to Meltzer, the company has plans to use the footage to promote his return.

Triple H's return garnered one of the biggest reactions of all time from the WWE Universe. It seems that the company is keen on setting Cody up for a similar situation, as he is already one of the most beloved babyfaces on WWE's roster.

