Cody Rhodes responds to The Rock's rant against him

The rivalry between The Rock and Cody Rhodes is starting to heat up more than ever as WrestleMania season approaches. The drama that began from the Royal Rumble has been stirring, as the Great One is now set to attend this SmackDown alongside Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline.

A few hours before the show, The Brahma Bull chose to post a 21-minute video on X (formerly Twitter), explaining his reasons for their beef. The video saw The Rock go on a rant stating that the American Nightmare had betrayed his trust and ultimately blamed the Men's Royal Rumble victory for this outcome. He also stated that his actions have in turn, led him down a darker path.

Rocky also took a few shots at the WWE Universe and against Cody Rhodes' adorable Siberian Husky, Pharoah as well. The 2-time Royal Rumble winner has now responded to the video, and he looks to be pretty unbothered from the look of it. He sarcastically posted a few texts on social media indicating that he wasn't going to watch the whole video, recreating a famous meme from the internet.

This nonchalant response is sure to get under The Rock's skin, as Rhodes seems to be pretty unfazed despite having a lengthy rant posted against him. It remains to be seen what The Great One will have to say on this matter when he appears on SmackDown later today.

Cody Rhodes' sister took a few shots against The Rock following the rant

The heat has been turned up, to say the least, ever since Cody Rhodes and The Rock took the stage at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. The American Nightmare made his entrance, interrupting a familial moment, and boldly announced that he would be challenging the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns for the title in the main event of 'Mania.

Rhodes also made a sarcastic comment against Reigns, when he claimed that his ancestors would have been ashamed of him. After this statement, The Brahma Bull set it off and stated that he would not accept any remarks about his family and slapped Cody Rhodes across the face in front of everyone in attendance.

It seems then the rivalry was only getting more personal between them, with Cody's late father, Dusty Rhodes, and even his dog, Pharoah getting caught in the crossfire. Both superstars' families have now started to get involved as Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes retaliated against The Rock's jabs on her brother's dog over on X (formerly Twitter).

Perhaps Cody himself wouldn't be too happy to hear his family being dragged into the mud publicly by one of the most successful athletes to ever come out of WWE. We shall now have to see if the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner will come out to respond further on this matter or let it rest.

Do you think Cody Rhodes is unfazed after the Brahma Bull's rant? Sound off in the comments section below.

