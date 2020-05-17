Cody Rhodes responds to fan who says he is on a 'pedestal' in AEW

Cody Rhodes

In a Twitter interaction, a fan asked Cody Rhodes why it seems that he is put on a pedestal in AEW. To this, the American Nightmare responded by saying that best wrestlers will always get the best spots.

Ever since the birth of AEW, the company has prided itself on doing things differently from their competitors. However, the company has come under criticism from certain sections of wrestling fans who claim that only a certain wrestlers are being pushed in the company. It is true to a certain extent as The Elite and The Inner Circle have been heavily featured on AEW.

Cody Rhodes particularly has been heavily featured on Dynamite and their pay-per-views as well. When a fan asked as to why he was on a pedestal, this is what the American Nightmare had to say:

None taken. Best wrestlers are gonna’ get the best spots. I won’t be outworked. And I do it without shortcuts, drug free. Still PLENTY of room to go and things to learn, but I’m going! https://t.co/PN7ybbiR8O — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 16, 2020

Cody Rhodes in AEW

Along with Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes unveiled AEW to the world on New Year's Day 2019. Along with Nick and Matt Jackson, Cody took up the role of Executive Vice President of the promotion.

Cody has been embroiled in feuds with his real-life half brother Dusty Rhodes, Shawn Spears, then AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho and MJF at AEW. At Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes will take on Lance Archer for the inaugural AEW TNT Championship.