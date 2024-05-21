Cody Rhodes reveals how a 21-time WWE champion embarrassed him on his 21st birthday 

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is undoubtedly the face of the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare is a superstar many aspire to become. However, there were times when even he let his wild side loose, and one of those times was when he turned 21. The incident involved a 21-time WWE champion.

Back in 2006, when Cody Rhodes turned 21, he was busy honing his craft as a professional wrestler in Ohio Valley Wrestling. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, The American Nightmare found himself amid a roster stacked with incredibly talented wrestlers. This included the likes of Shawn Spears and the legendary CM Punk. But perhaps Rhodes' most memorable night outside the squared circle in Louisville came on June 30, 2006, when The Miz threw a birthday party on his behalf.

Appearing on The Babyfaces podcast, the SmackDown Superstar recalled how Miz threw a huge party for him at the Fourth Street Live! It was a coming-of-age ceremony for Rhodes, as he had his first sip of alcohol. And while he had one drink too many, The Awesome One had his back. The only problem was that Miz left the restroom door open as Cody vomited in front of the whole club.

"My 21st birthday, Fourth Street Live! Miz threw me this big party! I'll tell you something... I'm not embarrassed by it now, but I was pretty embarrassed by it then. 21, you know, that's the first time you're drinking, and I just had too much; it was my 21st birthday, and I remember Miz was like, 'I got your back, don't worry... just go in the restroom and get settled; I got your back!' What he meant was that he kept the door open while I vomited violently in front of the entire Fourth Street," Cody revealed.

Cody Rhodes' dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion was dashed on SmackDown!

The American Nightmare's dream of becoming a Grand Slam Champion was squashed on the recent edition of SmackDown when US Champion Logan ripped up the contract that mandated the latter to defend his title during his encounter with Cody at the upcoming WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

As it stands, only the Undisputed WWE Title will be up for grabs when Cody Rhodes locks horns with The Maverick in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this upcoming weekend. It will be interesting to see how their encounter pans out on Saturday, May 25.