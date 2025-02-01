Cody Rhodes reveals why he doesn't address his title as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes dominates the Stamford-based promotion as the face of the company. Meanwhile, he revealed there's a reason he doesn't say Universal Championship following his win.

Last year, Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. However, the 'Universal' term was abandoned the minute The American Nightmare won the title from The Tribal Chief.

In an interview on Theonemona's YouTube channel, Cody Rhodes revealed why he doesn't use the term Universal in his title anymore. The American Nightmare explained the term belongs to Roman Reigns due to his work as the Universal Champion for 1316 days, and he wanted to go a different way when being called the champion.

"So, yes. It is the Undisputed WWE World Championship, but I just say WWE Championship. You know what I don't say? Universal Championship because that was very much Roman's [Reigns] thing, and I get it. They all transfer, but for me, it was easier to go that way," Rhodes said. [From 00:46 - 01:03]

Cody Rhodes crossed 300 days as the Undisputed WWE Champion

Last year, Cody Rhodes finished the story at WrestleMania 40 when he became a World Champion. After a little defense against Logan Paul and a heated feud with AJ Styles, The Bloodline came back into the picture as they wanted to take the title away from The American Nightmare.

However, Roman Reigns returned to the Stamford-based promotion and assisted Cody Rhodes in taking down Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. The American Nightmare returned the favor to The Original Tribal Chief, but this led to a heel turn of Kevin Owens at Bad Blood 2024.

Over the past few months, Rhodes and Owens have gone after each other on several instances, but The American Nightmare was able to leave with the belt. Today, both stars will go head-to-head in a Ladder Match for the title on Cody Rhodes' 300th day as the Undisputed WWE Champion at Royal Rumble 2025.

The stakes are high as only one man will walk out of the event with both titles. It'll be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will be able to continue his reign heading into WrestleMania 41 and who will step up to challenge The American Nightmare at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

