Cody Rhodes reveals AEW may get a third-hour for their weekly show

AEW has been broadcasting its weekly AEW Dynamite show ever since October of 2019. The show debuted strong and goes up against WWE NXT on a weekly basis, with both shows having a 2-hour run time. For a long time now, there has been a rumor that there will be a change in the broadcasting schedule for AEW. Cody Rhodes recently talked to ESPN about the issue and what the fans have to look forward to in the future.

Cody Rhodes on AEW getting a third-hour for the show

While AEW does have a second show, AEW Dark, it appears that a third hour will be coming to AEW in the form of a second show which will be broadcast on a weekly basis, or AEW Dynamite could have a third hour added to the show. At this point, Cody Rhodes revealed that things are still in the air with the key decisions yet to be made.

Cody Rhodes went on to say that in four to six weeks, there would be a proper answer on what to expect. But for now, the major goal on the third hour was to make sure that the AEW wrestlers who might not usually get the spotlight were showcased. With two hours, he admitted that it had been very difficult to put on a complete show featuring everyone.

"I think probably in four to six weeks I'll have a firmer answer on that. That's still very much the case. The format of that show might be different. It might rely on the production we have in place already, it might not. I know we've got all kinds of different plans converging on what we want. The goal of what the third hour would be is to showcase a different crop of talent from AEW. It's very hard when you have this much talent and you only have a single weekly show. It's hard to keep people in the mix. As a wrestler, it's even hard to train for. The only way to train for wrestling is still wrestling. It's been an adjustment, even without the pandemic.