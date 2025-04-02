Cody Rhodes reveals how he and Brandi started dating

Cody Rhodes married his wife, Brandi, in 2013 after dating for two years. During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon's new show, The American Nightmare opened up about how their relationship began.

Rhodes wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment between 2006 and 2016 before returning in 2022. In 2011, he was a main roster star when Brandi worked under the name Eden Stiles as a ring announcer on WWE Superstars.

On the ESPN show Stephanie's Places, Rhodes claimed his wife made the first move by blowing in his ear backstage at a show:

"She was in the hall, and they'd given her real Texas big hair. I was telling her, as her peer, you can't go out there like that, and to her it was this entry-level flirtation. I thought she was beautiful, the most amazing eyes I've ever seen in my life, locked in, but at that moment I was legit telling her. Once she assumed that I had flirted with her, and I went to give the half-hug, which is an appropriate hug for peers, and she blew in my ear. And, at that point, I thought Dashing Cody Rhodes is a real thing."

Brandi performed as her husband's valet during his six-year WWE absence. In 2021, she gave birth to their first child together.

Brandi questions Cody Rhodes' backstage WWE story

After hearing Cody Rhodes' version of the story, Stephanie McMahon caught up with Brandi to find out what happened that day.

According to the former ring announcer, her husband likes to tell an exaggerated version of their interaction.

"This is probably what he told you that was wrong," Brandi said. "I gave him a hug, just like everybody else was getting a hug, and he says I blew in his ear. That is not true! I was just breathing [laughs]. I was just breathing. I did not blow in his ear. It's crazy. I was just like, 'Okay,' we'll let him think I blew in his ear. But then from that point there was trust, so we started hanging out. Just breathing, guys."

In the same episode, Cody Rhodes recalled how a WWE icon used to babysit him as a child at WCW events.

Please credit Stephanie's Places and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

