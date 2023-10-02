Cody Rhodes reveals what happened with a championship he replaced and where it is now

Cody Rhodes is in the midst of his second and possibly greatest run in WWE. In his previous run, the American Nightmare won the Intercontinental Championship and re-introduced the WWE Universe to the classic design of the title.

In his first stint, Cody Rhodes won the Intercontinental Championship twice. His first reign came when he beat Ezekiel Jackson. As champion, moments before his defense against John Morrison at Hell In A Cell in 2011, Rhodes debuted a new look for the belt. His new design included a white strap along with plates similar to the title's classic 1980s design.

Wrestle Feature's throwback photo of Rhodes showing off the then-new Intercontinental Championship caught the eye of the WWE Superstar. He replied to the image with a fun fact about what happened to the championship that he retired and how he got it back. He further shared that his daughter has the belt now.

Expand Tweet

"Fun fact gave the oval design to Dusty. Then WWE needed it back for an exhibit, but Ben Brown just recently returned it to me - it’s Libby’s now"

Will we see Cody Rhodes at Fastlane?

The American Nightmare has not wrestled at a PLE since SummerSlam. However, he made an appearance at Payback, where he announced Jey Uso's return to WWE as an exclusive RAW Superstar.

The announcement surprised fans and Superstars alike. Since then, the American Nightmare has been one of Jey's allies. He has saved the former Bloodline member from a beatdown at the hands of The Judgment Day and has stood up for him whenever other Superstars questioned his intentions.

There seems to be unfinished business between The Judgment Day and Jey Uso and it looks like Rhodes will ensure that the faction's number's game doesn't get in the way. As of this writing, Cody Rhodes is not listed to compete at Fastlane but things may change with the go-home RAW vefore Fastlane to air this week.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes have another run as Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.