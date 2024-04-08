Cody Rhodes reveals when he knew he would win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare ended the 1316-day title reign of Roman Reigns. On The Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes revealed when he knew he was winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The American Nightmare headlined both nights of WrestleMania this year. On Night One, he teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on the team of The Rock and The Tribal Chief. While on Night Two he faced Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The former AEW star came up short in Saturday night's tag team match with The Rock pinning him for the win. Cody Rhodes, then ensured that the results were reversed on Sunday night of WrestleMania XL, despite the odds being stacked against his favor, in a 'Bloodline Rules' title match.

Cody Rhodes made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show after winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On the show, he spoke about the main event and finally ending The Tribal Chief's record-breaking title reign. Upon being asked about the moment he knew that he was winning the title, Rhodes replied that it was the moment he made his way up the elevator.

What's next for Roman Reigns after losing to Cody Rhodes?

The Tribal Chief found himself on the losing side on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare hit Reigns with three Cross Rhodes in the final moments of the match, before pinning him to end his reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In the post-show Press Conference, Triple H spoke about the main event, giving major props to both the WWE Superstars. The CCO of the promotion also revealed that Reigns' loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All marked the end of one chapter in his career and the beginning of another. The Game confirmed that Reigns would usher in a new story in the days to come.

By confirming the way ahead for The Tribal Chief, Triple H quashed all the rumors of Reigns possibly moving on from WWE. As for Cody Rhodes, he has become the number one superstar of WWE and will be looking forward to his next story.

