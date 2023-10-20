Cody Rhodes reveals why he doesn't like 33-year-old WWE star

Cody Rhodes is one of the most beloved WWE superstars in recent times. However, The American Nightmare recently revealed that he doesn't like former 2-time NXT Tag Team Champion Ludwig Kaiser.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned to the promotion after a severe injury and won the Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare was moments away from defeating Roman Reigns before Solo Sikoa cost him the match at WrestleMania 39.

Lately, The American Nightmare has been teaming up with Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Rhodes joked about how he doesn't like Ludwig Kaiser, and that he's loving his recent performance where he gets the handsome guy heat, something Dashing Cody Rhodes used to get. Check it out:

"There's also handsome guy heat which is why I don't like Ludwig because when another guy who's a good looking guy comes in the locker room and starts to turn heads. And even he's had these vignettes lately, which are just like beauty shots of him, there's no actual substance to them. They're very good shots, you get a little handsome guy heat. In my heart, I'm still Dashing Cody Rhodes. I know I gotta let it go but in my heart I'm still that." (From 7:00 to 7:33)

Earlier this year, Ludwig Kaiser and Rhodes had a one-on-one bout on Friday Night SmackDown heading into WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes talks about losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Jey Uso

Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he and Jey Uso won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from The Judgment Day and outsmarted the stable.

Sadly, they lost the titles back to the heinous stables in around two weeks on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, The American Nightmare spoke about their loss and how he felt. Check it out:

"We've just lost the titles which was not something on the plans and here I'm wobbling around... I'm okay. I'm not thrilled at what happened. And I feel like fans of Jey Uso and myself are not thrilled. We were having such a fun thing, and for it to end abruptly, okay."

The American Nightmare also added that he and Jey Uso might be getting a rematch for the titles.

What are your thoughts on Cody and Jey as a tag team? Sound off in the comments section below.

