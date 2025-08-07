Cody Rhodes Reveals the New Undertaker of WWE

Cody Rhodes has revealed who has taken the role of The Undertaker in WWE. The new Undisputed WWE Champion has been projected as the new face of the company ever since his return and rise to the main event. However, when it comes to being a veteran locker room leader, for Rhodes, there is one name that stands out.
For most of his tenure in WWE, The Undertaker was seen as WWE's locker room leader and the standard bearer. The Phenom would keep things in line behind the scenes and help forge a sense of respect into the wrestlers. The wrestlers would look up to 'Taker and seek his help wherever needed.
Now, according to Rhodes, that role has been taken up by none other than Randy Orton. Speaking on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with his guest Jelly Roll, who discussed teaming with Orton at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare revealed The Viper's status in the locker room.
"I like the idea that you’re talking about Randy Orton, who is currently kind of, I don’t think Undertaker would dislike this, but he really has become The Undertaker of this locker room. If there was a real problem, probably gonna go to Randy or Seth (Rollins). If there was somebody that I’d tell you, Little Brodie might come to TV with me sometimes, I’ll tell Little Brodie, ‘Hey, go say hi to Randy.’ That’s the number one," Rhodes said. [From 1:10:48 - 1:11:11]
Rhodes mentioned how, when he was younger and used to visit WWE shows, his brother Dustin Rhodes would tell him to go and meet The Undertaker, because it was "part of the experience" and it was "his locker room."
A 14-time WWE World Champion, Randy Orton has been a WWE staple for over two decades. During this tenure, he has main-evented multiple PLEs, feuded with veterans and new stars, and established himself as one of the company's biggest stars.
Apart from all this, Orton's constant presence in the WWE locker room has seen him rise to the position of a respected veteran.
Cody Rhodes beat Randy Orton to win King of the Ring
Cody Rhodes shares a long and storied history with Randy Orton. Rhodes had been part of Orton's Legacy stable during his first stint in the company and even faced him in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 26, which included Ted DiBiase Jr.
Since his return, their paths have seldom crossed, but they did face each other in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at the Night of Champions PLE in June.
A hard-fought contest ended with Cody Rhodes pinning his former mentor to win the tournament and earn a title shot at SummerSlam.
