Cody Rhodes reveals that an important family member will be in WWE in some capacity

It's undeniable that Cody Rhodes's return to WWE has been surreal and possibly wrestling world's worst-kept secret of all time. It's now confirmed that Cody will stay with the company for multiple years, and we're wondering how many aspects of The American Nightmare Family will arrive with him.

Rhodes' character in AEW helped turn him into one of its biggest stars, and he's brought it with him to WWE, along with the theme music and attire. In a Q&A session on WWE's The Bump, Cody was asked if his loveable furry family dog, Pharaoh, would show up on television in the future.

The returning star told a story about the last time they brought their beloved husky to AEW, where it got incredibly frightened by the pyro that was shot off. He also replied that if Pharaoh makes his debut in WWE, he doesn't want it to be involved in a weird storyline.

"So we had a mishap with Pharaoh once before where some genius powered some pyro off and scared Pharaoh pretty terribly. However, he really has not flinched since then, he has not held it against me, he's not mad he is truly man's best friend. I think because you pose the question he does have to show up in some capacity. Now I don't want some sort of strange wild angle, just his presence he could be here on The Bump," Cody Rhodes said.

Eventually, Cody got around to the idea of getting the snow-white husky on TV at some point down the road for the audience.

"I'd love to have him here though, I think we've got multi-years to do it, I think we should go ahead and promise the audience there would be some sort of Pharaoh interaction at some juncture. He's a pretty lazy husky now though"

The pyro incident involving Cody Rhodes's dog Pharaoh

All Elite Wrestling and Cody Rhodes received a lot of criticism for getting the dog utterly scared because of some fireworks that were sparked near him. The incident took place back in September 2019 at All Out when Cody was making his entrance from the tunnel along with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and Pharaoh.

As Rhodes got on the ramp to pose for his entrance, the fireworks and loud mortars that hit caused the Siberian Husky to freak out and head back into the tunnel with Brandi holding onto him. Eventually, Pharaoh calmed down and approached Cody along with Brandi, who was shaken up from the entire incident.

Cody Rhodes clarified on Twitter that his dog was fine and just got spooked by the fireworks and thunder.

