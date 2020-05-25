Cody Rhodes and Sting

During his conversation with Sports Illustrated after AEW Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes commented on using the Stinger Splash after doing the iconic howl that you associate with Sting.

For those unaware, Sting is currently a free agent after being released by WWE earlier this month. In fact, Sting recently praised Lance Archer on Twitter, further fueling the speculation fire on a possible move to AEW.

Just glad to see you getting a much deserved shot in @AEWrestling. https://t.co/3RRiHWqGFG — Sting (@Sting) May 10, 2020

Cody Rhodes 'reaches out' to Sting

On being asked if this was some sort of precursor to Sting appearing at AEW, Cody Rhodes implied that this was a homage of sorts to a wrestler who he idolized growing up.

On Sting possibly signing for AEW, Cody Rhodes said that he is not aware of his schedule or whereabouts, but said it would be great to stand across the ring from Sting. Cody Rhodes concluded by saying that using the Stinger Splash was his way of 'reaching out' to The Icon.

"You can read into every step I take, every breath I breathe, and every glance of my eye," said Rhodes. "Look all the way back to All In. This is something that was willed into existence. My life is willing sh** into existence. If I was a little boy and got to do a Stinger Splash and that’s where it ends, great.

"I don't know what his schedule is like or where he's at in this world, but nothing would please me more than to stand in a ring across from Sting. There has been no contact, but that's my way of reaching out."

Here's a video of Cody Rhodes doing the iconic howl followed by the Stinger Splash on Lance Archer:

Cody Rhodes crowned inaugural AEW TNT Champion

.@CodyRhodes has done it! He is the NEW and first-ever #AEW #TNTChampion!

Watch the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/GKpmoWGmd6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

At AEW Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes defeated Lance Archer to win the first AEW TNT Championship, with a little help from Mike Tyson at ringside. The American Nightmare had to go through Shawn Spears, Darby Allin, and finally Lance Archer in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals respectively to be crowned the new TNT Champion.

The 22-minute barnburner showcased just what the Cody and Lance Archer are capable of in the ring. During the interview, Cody claimed that a rematch could be on the cards.

"When I was laying on the mat after the match, I could smell the money in a rematch. From a management standpoint, we're proud to have Lance with us."