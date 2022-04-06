Cody Rhodes reveals reason why he involved The Rock's mother in WWE match

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE RAW after six years and competed in a match against Kevin Owens, during which he used little assistance from The Rock's mother.

Cody Rhodes and KO locked horns in a dark match after the show went off the air. Both superstars engaged in an entertaining singles encounter that saw them brawl near the announcement desk at one point.

During their match, Cody took Kevin Owens close to the barricade and then used a little assistance from a fan. As it turns out, the fan was Ata Johnson - The Rock's mother. She held Kevin Owens from behind while Cody punched him. Rhodes and Ms. Johnson also hugged each other. It was a brief interaction, but the WWE Universe loved the overall idea.

Later, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to say that he needed a mom's assistance there.

"Needed a Momma' assist here."

The WWE Universe loved the wholesome interaction between Cody Rhodes and Ata Johnson. It is worth noting that the latter was also present at WrestleMania, where The American Nightmare made his return.

Kevin Owens makes Young Bucks reference during a WWE match against Cody Rhodes

Kevin Owens loves to imitate his opponents when he has complete control over the match. He took it a step further when he decided to strike Young Bucks' signature pose after hitting Cody with a superkick during their dark match on post-RAW.

Fans loved seeing Owens not-so-subtly remind his opponent about his former Pro Wrestling Guerrilla colleagues. Overall, they delivered a great match that eventually ended with Cody Rhodes picking up the victory.

Earlier in the night, The American Nightmare opened RAW with a promo in which he talked about his absence and ambitions now that he has returned. He is determined to go after the biggest championship in the company to honor his father, Dusty Rhodes' legacy.

He also crossed paths with Seth Rollins on RAW, but both superstars simply shook hands as a mark of mutual respect.

