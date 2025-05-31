Cody Rhodes makes a shocking revelation about The Rock's offer to him

Cody Rhodes was given an offer that he was forced to refuse by The Rock. The offer, as the WWE Universe knows, involved him giving his "soul" to The Final Boss. The American Nightmare revealed shocking details about the offer on SmackDown tonight.

In his first promo back on the blue brand since WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes came out and addressed The Rock and John Cena. This was ahead of his tag team main event at Money in the Bank, where he will team up with "Main Event" Jey Uso to take on Cena and Logan Paul.

Talking about the offer, Cody Rhodes revealed that no matter how many times he says no, the offer from The Rock still stands. This means that he can still sell his soul anytime he wants.

One can only hope that this means there is a possibility that The American Nightmare and The Final Boss cross paths at some point again. It seems like the story between The Rock and Rhodes has gotten so deep that the Roman Reigns vs. Rock match has essentially become obsolete at this point.

Either way, it was an interesting note from the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

Following that, he had interactions with John Cena and Logan Paul while Jey Uso stood by his side.

