WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' sister has come out supporting her brother after a beatdown on Monday Night RAW.

This week's episode was full of drama as The Rock unveiled his villainous side and initiated a brawl with Rhodes. Insane reactions from fans have surfaced online after The Great One made The American Nightmare bleed backstage.

Taking to social media, Cody's sister, Teil Rhodes, supported her brother as she mentioned that The Rock had made a huge mistake and would regret it later. She also claimed that The Rhodes are the blood and bones of American pro wrestling.

"the Rhodes are the blood and bones of American pro wrestling. Rock just made his worst mistake," wrote Teil.

Check out Teil Rhodes' tweet below:

Bill Apter claimed that WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes had his best promo recently

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that The American Nightmare created momentum with his promo last week as it was different from what he usually does.

He further detailed how dramatic the promo looked from the audience's point of view.

"I think that was one of (Cody Rhodes') best promos... He didn't come into the ring and go 'So what do you wanna talk about?' He started off slowly, and by the time he hit the crescendo of him calling The Rock an A-hole, everybody was with him. That was a very dramatic promo in my opinion," said Apter. [7:07 onwards]

It would be exciting to see what WWE plans are going forward for The American Nightmare in the near future.

