Cody Rhodes to say "I Quit" in front of his mother, predicts 47-year-old veteran, at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle tomorrow, June 15. That being said, his opponent for the premium live event has made a major statement and brought Mama Rhodes into the conversation.

AJ Styles and The American Nightmare went head-to-head for the title at Backlash last month. The two stars put on an incredible show for the France crowd, but it was Cody who stole the deal and retained his Undisputed WWE Championship.

Two weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown, The Phenomenal One tricked the 38-year-old star and the WWE Universe into believing that he was ready to hang his boots. However it was a trap, and Rhodes was a victim of Styles' brutal assault.

On the June 7 edition of the Blue brand, The American Nightmare put his title on the line against The O.C., member in an "I Quit" match. The 38-year-old star confirmed that Mama Rhodes will be in attendance at Clash at the Castle.

During an interview with Joe Leigh of Title Sports Network, AJ Styles asserted that his game plan for the WWE Championship match is to make The American Nightmare say the words, "I Quit," in front of his mother.

"I can tell you what's going to happen. Cody Rhodes is going to say 'I Quit' while his mother is sitting in the front row, which is sad to say because I don't hate Cody Rhodes, I don't hate him. If you're wondering why I did what I did is because I needed chance at the championship," he said. [0:52 - 1:07]

Reported reason why WWE wanted Cody Rhodes on NXT

On this week's Tuesday edition of NXT, The American Nightmare made his presence felt on the white and gold brand. He had an in-ring promo segment with the current NXT Champion Trick Williams.

The 38-year-old also met his former AEW friends, Shawn Spears, Lexis King, and Ethan Page backstage. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the WWE Champion being sent to NXT brand was to defeat All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite program in the ratings war.

"Obviously the idea with Cody Rhodes was Dynamite was going head-to-head with the NBA and they really wanted that win."

Only time will tell if AJ Styles suffers a back-to-back loss at the hands of the 38-year-old star at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.