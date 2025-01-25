Cody Rhodes says his friendship with WWE star is over on SmackDown; sends message

Cody Rhodes stated on the latest episode of SmackDown that his friendship with a WWE star is fully over. In an interview with commentator Joe Tessitore, he opened up about everything that has happened.

It hasn't been an easy few months for Cody Rhodes. For the last few months, he has been in an intense feud with Kevin Owens, who is his former friend. Ahead of their Royal Rumble ladder match, they will be having a face-to-face contract signing hosted by the legend Shawn Michaels.

Cody Rhodes confirmed to Joe Tessitore in their interview at the opening of SmackDown that his friendship with Kevin Owens was over. The two men, who were once teammates, will now go to war. Cody criticized Owens for always taking the easy way out.

He also praised Shawn Michaels for being the perfect man to watch over the two of them at Saturday Night's Main Event, as the future of WWE has been entrusted to HBK (via his management of NXT).

Cody sent a clear message of intent as he got ready to give his WWE Championship up for at least a week, with Tessitore pointing out that it could be the last time he has the physical title with him.

It will be interesting to see how things play out. Rhodes pointed out that he might be Dusty Rhodes' son, but he was still brought up in WWE by Randy Orton.

