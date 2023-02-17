Cody Rhodes says he planned to win the Royal Rumble match before returning to WWE

Cody Rhodes has commented on whether he expected to win this year's Royal Rumble match during his hiatus.

The American Nightmare was on the shelf for several months after tearing his pec last June. WWE began airing vignettes on RAW and SmackDown in late 2022, hyping up his return. It was announced that the Royal Rumble event was where he would be making a comeback. He was the last entrant in the 30-man match, and last eliminated Gunther to win the bout.

Speaking to BBC Sounds in a recent interview, Cody Rhodes was asked whether winning the Rumble was on his bucket list.

"Yes, I was such a fan of the match, the Royal Rumble concept. And also I had been in a great deal of Rumbles and I had always pointed out to people [how] I've got these great Rumble stats. I was in there a really long time. I've got some eliminations under my belt. And then, to be away for six-seven years, people started catching up. So would I say it was absolutely on the bucket list," said Cody Rhodes.

He stated that it was and that it's been a life-changing experience for him:

"But I would say that winning the Royal Rumble in sports entertainment and pro wrestling is a life-changing moment. With that in mind, as much as it was on the bucket list, I never expected how I would feel in the moment. I could never plan or anticipate that. It's been such a whirlwind since," he added. (1:28:05-1:28:41)

Who will Cody Rhodes challenge for the undisputed title at WrestleMania 39?

The American Nightmare is currently set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows, but that could change.

The Tribal Chief will put the title on the line against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber this Saturday night.

This means that Cody Rhodes will have to face the former Honorary Uce at WrestleMania 39 instead if the latter dethrones Roman.

On RAW this week, the former TNT Champion told Zayn that he has what it takes to beat The Head of the Table. It'll be interesting to see whether that comes to fruition.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes as the next world champion? Sound off in the comments below!

