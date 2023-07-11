WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has opened up about being a second-generation wrestler and wanting to make his own legacy.

The American Nightmare is the son of the late-great Dusty Rhodes and brother to current AEW star Dustin Rhodes. He became the first member of his family to headline WrestleMania when he challenged Roman Reigns to a match at The Show of Shows for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He failed to win the bout but will strive to become champion someday.

During a recent interview with ESPN Radio, Cody Rhodes stated that being the child of a successful parent, he wants to take things a step further by doing even more than they did.

“When it comes to second or third-generation wrestlers, honesty this trickles down to any athlete, that your parent came before you and did something great. It’s a thing you don’t always say is, ‘Yeah, I want to honor them. I want to honor my mom or my dad,’ but also, you want to be better than they were, and not in a negative way. You want to take it a step further. For me, winning the Royal Rumble you mentioned, my dad passed away in 2015, and it’s so unique that he’s not able to really see it, but I feel like he’s still here with me," said Rhodes. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Cody Rhodes continued by saying that he wants to be better than Dusty and Dustin were, but it'll be difficult.

"And just, my way of honoring them is trying to be better than both dad and brother, and that’s certainly a struggle because they laid a great path," Rhodes added.

Cody Rhodes has an ongoing feud with Brock Lesnar in WWE

The American Nightmare returned to the wrestling juggernaut last year so he could do what his father never did, which is win the coveted WWE Championship. He won this year's Royal Rumble and challenged Roman Reigns for the undisputed world title at The Show of Shows, but his dreams came to a crashing halt when he lost.

He was then attacked by Brock Lesnar on the RAW after WrestleMania. The two men have since battled twice, with them winning one match apiece. The Beast Incarnate returned to RAW last week but was forced to retreat thanks to a Cody Cutter. It seems that the two stalwarts will be facing each other once again at SummerSlam in a rubber match.

However, Cody Rhodes hasn't given up on his goal. He still wants to win the title, and when his feud with Brock Lesnar is over, he could re-ignite his rivalry with The Tribal Chief.

If they face each other again, it'll be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes will finally emerge victorious and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

