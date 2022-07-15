Cody Rhodes seemingly reacts to reports of WWE RAW returning to TV-14

Cody Rhodes has seemingly reacted to WWE RAW reportedly reverting to the TV-14 rating in a recent tweet.

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast broke the news that RAW will no longer be rated TV-PG on USA Network. He stated that there is some "hesitation" regarding whether the change in programming is the right move. Zarian also noted that the situation has been wild and that there’s a lot happening behind the scenes.

The news of WWE RAW returning to TV-14 set the wrestling world abuzz, and it's been a trending topic on social media for a while now. Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to send out a winking emoji out of context, possibly reacting to the rumors.

What does WWE RAW returning to TV-14 mean for Cody Rhodes?

The American Nightmare was one of the Executive Vice Presidents for All Elite Wrestling, which uses the TV-14 rating. As such, the use of profanity and blood is more common in the promotion than it is in WWE today.

RAW returning to TV-14 means fans might get edgier characters and perhaps stars such as Cody Rhodes might begin blading during matches. While the red brand will reportedly be going through a shift in programming, there have been no reports of SmackDown, which airs on FOX, doing the same thing.

The American Nightmare has been out of action since defeating Seth Rolins at WWE Hell in a Cell last month. He tore his pec before the bout, and he underwent surgery to repair it.

Many fans are hopeful that he will return in time for next year's Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has consistently mentioned that a major reason why he returned to WWE was to capture a world title in the company. Making a comeback at next year's Rumble would definitely be the first step in accomplishing that goal.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far