Cody Rhodes seemingly takes a shot at Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took a slight jab at his former rival ahead of SmackDown. The June 7, 2024 edition of the Friday night show will emanate from KFC Yum! Center, Louisville.

At WrestleMania XL, The American Nightmare finally dethroned The Head of the Table to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Later, the 38-year-old star successfully retained his championship against AJ Styles at Backlash, France.

During an interview with WHAS11 ahead of tonight's SmackDown in Louisville, Cody Rhodes was asked what's it like to travel to different cities carrying the WWE Championship. The American Nightmare, in response, seemingly took a shot at Roman Reigns' schedule when the latter was the champion.

"I think one of the things I really love is the fact that I am able to go city to city. Whereas the WWE Champion prior to myself, the man I defeated, Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief, was not on every city. He wasn't making it to every show," said Rhodes.

The 38-year-old star mentioned that it feels great to bring the Undisputed WWE Championship to different cities and show up at almost every episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

"And I've had the opportunity to be able to bring it, and for a year I felt like I was the champion without the belt. I was everywhere promising them, 'Hey, I'm gonna bring you the WWE Championship.' It feels good when you can fulfill your promise." [From 03:14 to 03:42]

Check out the full video below:

AJ Styles attacked Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

On last week's SmackDown, The Phenomenal One came out in front of the WWE Universe and spoke about his retirement. He also called out The American Nightmare in the ring and shared a moment of mutual respect.

However, AJ Styles lured Cody Rhodes into a trap as he brutally attacked the champion. The segment hinted at the title rematch between the two men, possibly at the 2024 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Fans will have to wait and see if WWE officially announces Rhodes vs. The Phenomenal One for the upcoming PLE in Glasgow, Scotland.

If you use any quotes from the first half, please credit WHAS11 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

