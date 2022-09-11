Cody Rhodes seen hanging out with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE star Cody Rhodes was recently spotted spending some quiet time with Hall of Fame Mick Foley.

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, emerging as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins. Over the next two months, he was locked in a bitter rivalry with The Visionary. The feud culminated at Hell in a Cell, where The American Nightmare secured the victory despite a torn pectoral muscle.

In a recent tweet, Mick Foley shared a picture of himself and the second-generation superstar hanging out in his car. The Hall of Famer mentioned that he and The American Nightmare were discussing stories from their respective Hell in a Cell outings and remembering the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

Here's what the tweet read:

"JUST HANGING OUT! I really enjoyed catching up with Cody Rhodes swapping #HIAC stories, and reminiscing about The Dream!"

The former Intercontinental Champion is currently sidelined from active competition as he underwent surgery following his Hell in a Cell bout against Rollins.

Cody Rhodes feels his "best is yet to come" in WWE

In a recent Twitter exchange, a member of the WWE Universe thanked Rhodes for reigniting his love for wrestling.

In a heartfelt message to the 37-year-old star, the fan mentioned that he was very excited to see The American Nightmare at WrestleMania and thanked him for his stellar work in AEW and WWE. The fan also stated that he purchased his first wrestling shirt in a decade after watching Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

In response, the former Intercontinental champion thanked his admirer and announced that he was looking forward to bigger outings in his most recent WWE stint. Rhodes has been out of action since June 2022, and there is no definite word about his return to the ring yet.

However, he did make an appearance at the WWE panel during the San Diego Comic-Con in July. It will be interesting to see if he makes his highly-anticipated comeback before the end of the year.

