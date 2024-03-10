Cody Rhodes sends 7-word message to WWE SmackDown star ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took to social media to send a seven-word message to a popular SmackDown Superstar. That would be Bayley.

The Role Model and The American Nightmare are currently two of the biggest names on the WWE roster. Both superstars won their respective Royal Rumble matches this year and are now set to compete for gold at WrestleMania XL. While Bayley will go one-on-one against IYO SKY for the Women's Championship, Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes recently took to X/Twitter to post that he wanted to break WWE Shop's records of last year's WrestleMania week by adding some exclusive items for this year. This caught Bayley's attention, and she posted a signed photo of herself from her 2024 Women's Royal Rumble win, hinting that it would also go on sale.

Rhodes has now sent an emotional message to the SmackDown Superstar. The American Nightmare referred to himself and The Role Model as the late Dusty Rhodes' "kids."

"Dusty’s Kids" (Who Won The Royal Rumble)," Cody Rhodes shared.

You can check out Cody's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will certainly be exciting to witness how The American Nightmare and The Role Model play their cards at WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes took his revenge against The Rock on WWE SmackDown

At the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a singles match after the latter slapped him during the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event.

However, The Great One turned down his proposal. He and Roman Reigns then challenged The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins to a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Rollins made their appearance to answer The Bloodline's challenge. Things got heated after The Rock talked trash about Rhodes' family. The American Nightmare finally took his revenge by slapping The People's Champion across the face.

Many fans believe that The Rock and Roman Reigns will defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the blockbuster tag team match at The Show of Shows.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you think The Bloodline will reign supreme at Night One of WrestleMania XL? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion