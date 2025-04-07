Cody Rhodes sends an indirect message to Roman Reigns after completing a major milestone

Cody Rhodes has completed a major milestone as the Undisputed WWE Champion. On social media, he reflected on dethroning Roman Reigns, sending an indirect message to The OTC a year after their historic clash.
Rhodes and Reigns crossed paths in a Bloodline Rules Match on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare won the title with assists from John Cena, Jey Uso, and The Undertaker.
A year later, Rhodes reflected on his incredible victory, stating he still had a long way to go as the Undisputed WWE Champion.
"…and then we broke almost every record. Work to be done. Let’s keep going!" wrote Rhodes
Check out Rhodes' post on X (formerly Twitter):
Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. The two are set to headline The Show of Shows, with Cena aiming for his 17th WWE World Championship.
Roman Reigns wasn't pleased with Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion
Roman Reigns stated that none of his family members were pleased to see Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Speaking on Sports Illustrated, Reigns briefly opened up about losing the title to The American Nightmare. He said:
"At this point, getting the big title back is important. We’re in the middle of sorting out the Ula Fala, sorting out the family business. That is far more personal and at times I wish we could have been able to handle this at the dinner table, breaking bread, the easier and older way. We’ve done it this way. At the end of the day, we can’t take our eye off the ball. Cody is the man right now and nobody in my Bloodline likes that. Nobody wants that."
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will headline Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, respectively. The OTC will face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple-Threat Match while Rhodes will defend his title against John Cena.