Cody Rhodes sends message ahead of WWE SmackDown and "New beginnings"

Cody Rhodes is going to be present at WWE SmackDown as the company prepares for a huge change. The American Nightmare has hinted at some new beginning himself.

The 2024 WWE Draft will be held over this weekend's SmackDown and next week's episode of RAW. The two-day event will help the Stamford-based company lock the rosters for the next year, as NXT, SmackDown, and RAW rosters are shuffled with stars moving back and forth. It will help determine the feuds for the next year and will also help fans understand some of what awaits them as they head towards the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event.

With that being the case, Cody Rhodes took to social media and shared a picture of himself traveling on his Instagram stories.

The American Nightmare said that it was time for, "New beginnings for SmackDown and WWE on Fox." He was talking about the Draft and how things are going to change courtesy of it, starting everything anew. Cody added that he was on his way and felt like he was reporting to duty on the first day of the job.

"En route and reporting for duty, feels like the first day on the job @wwe," Cody Rhodes shared.

Check out a screengrab of Cody's Instagram story below:

A screengrab of Cody Rhodes' Instagram story.

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

Cody Rhodes will be heading to SmackDown as the Undisputed WWE Champion

With Roman Reigns gone for a while, and Cody Rhodes now being the Undisputed WWE Champion, The American Nightmare will be heading to SmackDown as the top title holder.

At this time, it is not certain whether he will be able to walk out of Backlash 2024 as the champion, as he already has his work cut out for him.

AJ Styles qualified to face him and the two stars are set for their contract signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship during this week's episode of SmackDown. They will compete against each other at Backlash 2024, which is taking place in France.

The rosters are set to be locked only after the event.