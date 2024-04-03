Cody Rhodes sends a message to CM Punk after WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW didn't turn out the way Cody Rhodes would've hoped for. The American Nightmare was once again destroyed by The Rock, and more specifically by The Bloodline.

However, Rhodes seems to be in good spirits after the show, judging by his recent tweet aimed at CM Punk. Punk's latest appearance on WWE television was during last week's edition of RAW in Chicago.

On Twitter/X, Punk was seen enjoying the edile arrangements made by Rhodes for the WWE makeup crew. In reaction, Rhodes sent out a message aimed at the former WWE Champion.

"Well at least somebody was enjoying that thing," wrote Rhodes

CM Punk opened up about his confrontation with Cody Rhodes

Following CM Punk's shocking return to WWE, he crossed paths with numerous superstars, including Cody Rhodes.

In the lead-up to the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event, Punk and Rhodes crossed paths on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with WWE, Punk opened up about his confrontation with Rhodes, stating that he and The American Nightmare aren't "enemies" by any chance. Punk said:

"I felt some tension there, and that is what the Royal Rumble is about. There are no friends, right? Doesn't necessarily mean that we have to be adversaries or enemies, but something about it just feels like on Sunday morning we might be. I'm hoping that is not the case, but I don't know,"

During the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Rhodes and Punk were the final two superstars. The former WWE Champion was in prime position to win the large battle royal, but Rhodes turned the match in his favor and eventually eliminated The Best In The World to win his second consecutive Rumble.

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Punk will be on commentary for Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre.

