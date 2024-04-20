Cody Rhodes sends a message to the new #1 contender for his Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes sent a message to his future opponent, AJ Styles, after the latter defeated LA Knight on the latest episode of SmackDown to become the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Phenomenal One will challenge The American Nightmare for the coveted title at the Backlash Premium Live Event in France next month. During the latest edition of SmackDown, WWE aired a video package of Cody Rhodes commenting on AJ Styles becoming the first challenger for his title.

Cody was not present on the show as he is currently in Europe along with the rest of the RAW roster for the UK tour. The American Nightmare sent a message to his future opponent by stating:

"Back home, AJ Styles has emerged as the number one contender for the Undisputed Championship. Two Georgia boys doing it out in the heart of France, for the first time at that. AJ Styles has an unprecedented reputation in the wrestling game. He's the modern excellence of execution. AJ Styles rarely misses, but I don't miss either. Lyon, France, Backlash, I look forward to it."

It was also announced during the show that the two stars would sign a contract on SmackDown next week to make their match official.