Cody Rhodes sends a two-word message to The Rock ahead of WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes had a two-word message for The Rock during tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

The final segment of WWE RAW saw The Bloodline beat the tar out of Cody and Seth Rollins. The faction laid waste to the two stars and stood tall as the show went off the air.

Mere minutes before the beatdown, Cody Rhodes sent a two-word question to The Rock. Cody simply wrote the following on Twitter: "Forever right?"

Check out the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

The Rock and Roman Reigns put down Cody and Rollins in an insanely brutal beatdown on WWE RAW. The two tag teams are set to face off in a blockbuster match on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare and The Visionary will look to exact revenge on The Rock and Reigns for what happened on tonight's edition of RAW.

On the other hand, The Bloodline will do everything in its power to win the tag team match at 'Mania. Winning the match would mean everything to The Tribal Chief, who would then have the faction's complete support during the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania XL.

Poll : What did you think of tonight's vicious beatdown on Cody and Seth Rollins? Enjoyed it! Meh! 0 votes View Discussion